Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 111,266 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,266 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $46,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 324.6% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.66. 1,694,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,444,219. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $88.33 and a twelve month high of $114.71. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.32.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.9354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

