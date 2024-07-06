Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,429,912 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 252,121 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $20,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 133,534 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 151,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 66,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPC traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.14. 303,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,424. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.26.

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.60 million. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tutor Perini news, EVP Ghassan Ariqat sold 11,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $232,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,387,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,312,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ghassan Ariqat sold 11,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $232,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,728 shares of company stock valued at $4,870,217 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

