Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 361,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,798 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $59,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,836,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,475. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.24 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The firm has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABNB. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.38.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total value of $93,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 221,704 shares in the company, valued at $34,548,134.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $16,855,440.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,260,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,167,558.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total transaction of $93,498.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 221,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,548,134.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 424,922 shares of company stock worth $62,811,386 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

