Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,313 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.73% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $21,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 91.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 358,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,099,000 after buying an additional 28,403 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 75,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Shares of IIPR stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $108.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,250. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $115.75. The company has a current ratio of 14.27, a quick ratio of 14.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $75.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.65 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.07% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.