Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 455,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,707 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $50,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 35,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $766,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,204,111 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $130,430,000 after purchasing an additional 243,763 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.56. 3,537,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,625. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $115.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.80 and its 200 day moving average is $102.60.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.19.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

