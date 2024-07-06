Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 556,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,420 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.66% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $27,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWT traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,517,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,285. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $42.13 and a 12 month high of $55.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.62 and its 200 day moving average is $48.26.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

