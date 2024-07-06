Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $79.14 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 16.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,154,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 427,971 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $79,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 86,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $35.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,954,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,967. The company has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.64.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.677 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 136.04%.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.