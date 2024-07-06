Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $45.95 Million Stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 897,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,607 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.72% of ATI worth $45,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in ATI in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in ATI during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in ATI by 211.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ATI in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ATI by 103,225.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter.

ATI Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:ATI traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.81. ATI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on ATI in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research lowered ATI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ATI in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ATI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

ATI Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

