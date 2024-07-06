Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $25.59 Million Stock Holdings in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,774 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Symbotic worth $25,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Symbotic by 166.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Friday, May 10th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Symbotic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,200 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $52,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,832 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,024.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $52,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,024.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $81,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,353.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,958 shares of company stock worth $5,965,792 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

SYM stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.81. The company had a trading volume of 661,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,627. Symbotic Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.62 and a 12 month high of $64.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.64.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $424.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.98 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

