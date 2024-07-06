Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $21.44 Million Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 57,991 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Baidu worth $21,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Baidu by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BIDU traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.97. 2,226,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,468. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.49. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.08 and a fifty-two week high of $156.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.74.

Several research firms recently commented on BIDU. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Macquarie lowered Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Baidu from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.64.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

