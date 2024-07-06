Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,170,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,256,592 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $26,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LCID. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,203,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,090,000 after acquiring an additional 631,728 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,096,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,492,000 after acquiring an additional 253,149 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 284,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 36,529 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 76,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Trading Down 0.7 %

LCID traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.93. 25,130,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,487,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $8.37.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.54 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. Lucid Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LCID. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.24.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

