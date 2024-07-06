Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,884 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,288 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.45% of TopBuild worth $62,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TopBuild

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,054,920.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total value of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,054,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,994. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLD. Evercore ISI upped their target price on TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.00.

TopBuild Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BLD stock traded down $2.33 on Friday, reaching $376.86. 253,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,229. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.76. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $217.08 and a 12-month high of $452.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $402.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $397.16.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Articles

