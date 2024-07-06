Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 201,921 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,921 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Block worth $57,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Block by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,487,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,089,000 after buying an additional 87,826 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,021,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Block by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,799,505,000 after buying an additional 1,277,043 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS grew its position in Block by 8.3% during the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 8,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.13.

Insider Activity at Block

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $91,070.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,651,194.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $7,679,410.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 603,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,796,849.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $91,070.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,651,194.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,526 shares of company stock valued at $9,111,866 in the last three months. 10.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of Block stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,390,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,518,187. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.43, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.28. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

