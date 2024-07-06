MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised MGM Resorts International from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.66.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE:MGM opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.24. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.87.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $5,633,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,859,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,957,290.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $180,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,988 shares of company stock worth $5,991,759 over the last three months. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

