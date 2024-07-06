McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $590.47.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $587.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $569.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $528.31. McKesson has a 1 year low of $395.30 and a 1 year high of $612.17.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $392,895.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,169.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $439,788.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $392,895.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,169.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,814 shares of company stock worth $14,511,649. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of McKesson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,182,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 182.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $537,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

