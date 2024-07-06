McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $20,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in McKesson by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in McKesson by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.47.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,607,866.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,814 shares of company stock worth $14,511,649. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock traded up $4.41 on Friday, reaching $587.76. The company had a trading volume of 457,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,916. The company’s fifty day moving average is $570.84 and its 200 day moving average is $529.29. The company has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $395.30 and a 1 year high of $612.17.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

