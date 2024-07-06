Maiden Holdings North America (NYSE:MHNC) Trading 1.4% Higher

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.74 and last traded at $17.70. 1,068 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 3,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%.

