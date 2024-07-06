Maiar DEX (MEX) Trading 16.5% Higher This Week

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $18.61 million and approximately $225,592.55 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00013114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009278 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001048 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,198.68 or 0.99955156 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00012035 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006333 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00067909 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000412 USD and is up 13.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $241,377.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.