Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Free Report) were down 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 23,505 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 88,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Luokung Technology Stock Down 3.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62.

Luokung Technology Company Profile

Luokung Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of location-based services and mobile application products for long distance rail travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, which provides business to customer (B2C) location-based services; and SuperEngine that offers business to business (B2B) and business to government (B2G) services in connection with spatial-temporal big data processing.

