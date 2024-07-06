Loop Capital Raises Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Price Target to $75.00

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Loop Capital from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Reddit from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Reddit from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Reddit in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on Reddit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of 58.33.

Get Reddit alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RDDT

Reddit Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE RDDT opened at 72.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 58.40. Reddit has a 1 year low of 37.35 and a 1 year high of 76.20.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -2.34 by -5.85. The company had revenue of 243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 213.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reddit will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Reddit

In other Reddit news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 33,019 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total transaction of 1,946,139.86. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 380,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 22,436,395.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Reddit news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 33,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total transaction of 1,946,139.86. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 380,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 22,436,395.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 6,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total transaction of 390,064.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,292,517.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,689 shares of company stock worth $11,357,090.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reddit

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,051,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,167,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,015,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in Reddit during the first quarter worth $36,990,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Reddit in the first quarter valued at $14,796,000.

Reddit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.