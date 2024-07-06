Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Takes $901,000 Position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000.

Get Capital Group Core Bond ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Capital Group Core Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.02. 249,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,703. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.93. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $26.77.

About Capital Group Core Bond ETF

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.