Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGDV. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,266 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,462,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,779 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,283,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,299 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,860,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,371,000 after buying an additional 977,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,331,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,932,000 after buying an additional 824,110 shares in the last quarter.

CGDV traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $33.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,571. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.57.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

