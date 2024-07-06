Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.90. The stock had a trading volume of 118,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,592. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $99.03 and a 52 week high of $121.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.36.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.