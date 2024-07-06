Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,016 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,640 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 31.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,393,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,287,632. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 16.79%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DVN. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.24.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

