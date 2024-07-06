loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Price Target Cut to $1.50

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.25 to $1.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

loanDepot Stock Down 5.0 %

LDI opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $495.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 3.39. loanDepot has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $222.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.65 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 19.52% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that loanDepot will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other loanDepot news, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 198,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $437,505.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,590,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,899,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other loanDepot news, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 198,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $437,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,590,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,899,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Martell acquired 36,639 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $64,851.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,588.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 677,520 shares of company stock worth $1,358,805. 83.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in loanDepot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of loanDepot by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 45,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 205,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 15,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

