Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,274 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.37. 12,630,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,680,571. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $447.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.