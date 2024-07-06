Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Shares Sold by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Liberty Live Group by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Mango Investments LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Liberty Live Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 513,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $13,320,179.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 68,423,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,261,521.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 513,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $13,320,179.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 68,423,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,261,521.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $6,344,244.03. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,540,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,176,527.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,519,555 shares of company stock valued at $65,635,332 and sold 282,072 shares valued at $17,749,275.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Live Group stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,781. Liberty Live Group has a twelve month low of $29.63 and a twelve month high of $44.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average of $38.39.

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.78).

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

