Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Evercore ISI

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $106.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $54.13 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $95.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($1.11). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 87.75%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.46 million. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 9,080.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 14.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 10.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.
