Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Lowered to $58.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LVS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.15.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

NYSE:LVS opened at $42.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average is $48.82. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $41.94 and a 52-week high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,107,775 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,918,472,000 after purchasing an additional 209,589 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,170,552 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,663,219,000 after purchasing an additional 531,799 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,275,127 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $554,849,000 after purchasing an additional 680,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,814,819 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $507,426,000 after purchasing an additional 600,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,538,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.