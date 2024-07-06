Koovs (LON:KOOV) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.20

Shares of Koovs PLC (LON:KOOV – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.20 ($0.04). Koovs shares last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04), with a volume of 94,423 shares trading hands.
Koovs Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.86 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36.
Koovs Company Profile
Koovs plc supplies branded fashion garments and accessories through online fashion store, Koovs.com in India. The company offers dresses, tops, jumpsuits and playsuits, skirts, jeans, trousers and leggings, shorts, cardigans and pullovers, and coats and jackets for women; and shirts, T-shirts and polo shirts, jeans, vests, trousers and chinos, joggers, knitwear, shorts, hoodies and sweatshirts, coats and jackets, underwear and socks, loungewear, and tailoring for men.
