Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,964,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $750,459,000 after buying an additional 54,133 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 583.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 28,309 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,715,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $906,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,296 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,049,000 after purchasing an additional 35,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KNX. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.54.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of KNX traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,502,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,829. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.24, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.52%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

