KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,048,728,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth approximately $627,399,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,469,000 after purchasing an additional 386,810 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in KLA by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 997,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,008,000 after buying an additional 301,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in KLA by 6,309.1% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 250,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,410,000 after buying an additional 246,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,905 shares of company stock valued at $16,831,966 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $855.21. 461,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,932. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $440.15 and a 52-week high of $876.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $777.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $689.76. The firm has a market cap of $115.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KLAC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays raised KLA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $630.00 to $765.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KLA

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.