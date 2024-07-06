Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

KNTK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kinetik from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Kinetik in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kinetik from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kinetik from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinetik presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kinetik

Kinetik Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:KNTK opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average is $37.01. Kinetik has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $43.17.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Kinetik had a net margin of 29.62% and a negative return on equity of 48.03%. The company had revenue of $341.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kinetik will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinetik

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinetik by 150.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kinetik during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,867,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinetik during the first quarter valued at $689,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kinetik by 38.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Kinetik by 257.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 19,181 shares in the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kinetik

(Get Free Report)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.