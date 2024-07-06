Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,880,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,782 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Kinder Morgan worth $83,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 65,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,912 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $2,101,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 1,080,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,032,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,265,000 after acquiring an additional 89,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on KMI. Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.89. The stock had a trading volume of 11,916,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,011,710. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $20.19.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

