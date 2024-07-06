KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISTB. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ISTB traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $47.48. The stock had a trading volume of 169,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,418. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.37 and a one year high of $48.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.30.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1508 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

