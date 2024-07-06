KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $219,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,236 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,945,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,401,142,000 after acquiring an additional 417,818 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Target by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,447,538,000 after buying an additional 868,274 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,531,846 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,357,525,000 after buying an additional 137,180 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $759,810,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,873,399 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $409,230,000 after buying an additional 125,489 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.65. 3,562,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,496,491. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

