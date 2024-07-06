KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Has $5 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,441,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,772,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,621,000 after buying an additional 95,839 shares during the last quarter. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $509.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,156,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,123,483. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $510.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $489.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $468.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.