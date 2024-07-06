KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.12 on Friday, reaching $496.16. 28,495,936 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,387,020. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.25. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $496.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

