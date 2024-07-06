Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 2,450 ($30.99) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 2,090 ($26.44).
KWS has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Shore Capital cut Keywords Studios to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.
In other news, insider Don Robert purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,189 ($15.04) per share, with a total value of £55,883 ($70,684.29). Corporate insiders own 5.76% of the company’s stock.
Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.
