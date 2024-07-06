KeyCorp Trims Reliance (NYSE:RS) Target Price to $325.00

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $341.00 to $325.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut Reliance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $346.25.

Get Reliance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Reliance

Reliance Stock Down 0.6 %

RS stock opened at $280.66 on Wednesday. Reliance has a 12 month low of $237.14 and a 12 month high of $342.20. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.55.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.21). Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Reliance will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Reliance’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

Insider Activity at Reliance

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,449,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,212,862.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,449,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,042 shares in the company, valued at $14,212,862.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,421 shares of company stock worth $11,866,855. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Reliance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance by 378.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Reliance by 262.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 32,580 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Reliance during the fourth quarter valued at $845,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 47,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Reliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,173,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reliance

(Get Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.