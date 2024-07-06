K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.95

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.95 and traded as high as C$34.13. K-Bro Linen shares last traded at C$33.98, with a volume of 2,870 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on KBL shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Acumen Capital upped their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

K-Bro Linen Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.49, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$349.99 million, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.95.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$80.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$77.77 million. K-Bro Linen had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 1.9474586 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Ryo Utahara sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.40, for a total transaction of C$45,360.00. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

