JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,667 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $23,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,457,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,949,000 after buying an additional 3,081,352 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,076,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,234,000 after buying an additional 443,033 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,833,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,837,000 after buying an additional 1,317,710 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,877,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,596,000 after buying an additional 190,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $93,574,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $50.33. 2,795,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,797,935. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.35. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.