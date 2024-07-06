JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $726.32

JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 726.32 ($9.19) and traded as high as GBX 732 ($9.26). JPMorgan Claverhouse shares last traded at GBX 728 ($9.21), with a volume of 62,888 shares trading hands.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £418.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1,620.00 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 726.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 691.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 67.67 and a current ratio of 0.66.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a GBX 8.25 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. JPMorgan Claverhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,777.78%.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Company Profile

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

