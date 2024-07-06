JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims easyJet (LON:EZJ) Target Price to GBX 640

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 670 ($8.47) to GBX 640 ($8.10) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
easyJet Stock Performance
EZJ opened at GBX 465.40 ($5.89) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.04. The company has a market cap of £3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 949.80, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 480.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 517.47. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 350 ($4.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 591.07 ($7.48).
easyJet Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than easyJet
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.