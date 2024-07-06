JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims easyJet (LON:EZJ) Target Price to GBX 640

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 670 ($8.47) to GBX 640 ($8.10) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

easyJet Stock Performance

EZJ opened at GBX 465.40 ($5.89) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.04. The company has a market cap of £3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 949.80, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 480.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 517.47. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 350 ($4.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 591.07 ($7.48).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

