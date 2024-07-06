JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target to GBX 270

Barclays (LON:BARC – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($3.04) to GBX 270 ($3.42) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BARC. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 245 ($3.10) target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.24) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.29) to GBX 250 ($3.16) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.54) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 276 ($3.49).

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 220.55 ($2.79) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 848.27, a P/E/G ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 211.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 180.83. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 128.12 ($1.62) and a one year high of GBX 226.20 ($2.86).

In related news, insider Anna Cross sold 53,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.57), for a total value of £108,446.66 ($137,170.07). Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

