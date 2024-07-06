Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,756,000 after buying an additional 10,522,009 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,760,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,491,000 after buying an additional 6,247,250 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,400,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,553,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,622,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,341,000 after buying an additional 2,001,644 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $66.79. 3,702,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,800,273. The company has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $74.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JCI. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.82.

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,067 shares of company stock worth $1,162,299. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

