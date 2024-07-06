John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 5,897.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.30. 305,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,343. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $468.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.70 million. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a positive return on equity of 18.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3525 per share. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.46%.

In other news, EVP Jay Flynn sold 6,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $237,345.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,238.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

