Jito Price Hits $1.91 on Top Exchanges (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Jito token can now be purchased for about $1.91 or 0.00003394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jito has a market cap of $219.89 million and approximately $80.29 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jito has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar.

About Jito

Jito was first traded on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token.

Jito Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 123,264,297.8 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 1.79329772 USD and is down -14.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 198 active market(s) with $88,188,589.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

