JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Roth Capital downgraded JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JKS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners purchased a new position in JinkoSolar in the first quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 4.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,591,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,080,000 after purchasing an additional 14,491 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in JinkoSolar in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 372.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 77,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 60,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JinkoSolar stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. JinkoSolar has a one year low of $19.93 and a one year high of $46.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.83. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JinkoSolar

(Get Free Report

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.