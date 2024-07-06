Jet Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.62 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and $589.92 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00013176 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00009126 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001034 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,867.90 or 1.00105741 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00012000 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006339 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00067983 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00154002 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

